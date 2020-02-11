Lancaster police shut down portion of Heritage Trail after bear sighting

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to a black bear sighting, Lancaster police have temporarily shut down the Heritage Trail between Cemetery Rd. and Pavement Rd.

According to police, the bear was spotted by a resident in the area of Pavement and Nichter roads. Police later verified that a bear was in the area when tracks were located.

Police say these sightings happen in the area on occasion, and officers track the bear as it passes through. The DEC has also been notified of the sighting.

The town’s recreation department will be placing barricades at Pavement Rd. and Cemetery Rd.

Anyone who sees the bear should not approach it, but instead call police at (716) 683-2800.