LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– A young Lancaster boy got quite the surprise from the Lancaster Police Department back in June.

Police say Bentley’s mom contacted them to see if they could send an officer to his fifth birthday party, which was police-themed.

The day of the party, Lieutenant Gummo had most of the shift stop by to wish Bentley a happy birthday, who’s mom says is obsessed with police officers.