LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster school officials are giving parents the option not to send their children back to school next month.

They say 16% of parents surveyed prefer the virtual option for their children.

During a parent forum today, leaders with Lancaster schools said that students in the remote model will still be able to participate in sports and extra-curricular activities.

Lancaster school officials say the remote-only option comes with a 20-week commitment.