Lancaster sets rules for outdoor dining

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Mayor William Schroeder has issued an order laying out the guidelines for restaurants serving people outdoors.

According to Schroeder, all eating and drinking establishments in the village that have not received a special use permit for outdoor service may provide outdoor service under the following conditions:

Outdoor facilities shall be located upon the same parcel as the eating or drinking establishment.

No live music or sound produced through electronic speakers shall be permitted.

Operation of an outdoor facility shall be limited to the overall hours of operation of the eating or drinking establishment, but in no event shall an outdoor facility be occupied by a patron before 11:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m.

Outdoor facilities shall be used only for seated patrons. No bars for the service of alcohol shall be permitted.

The capacity of an outdoor facility shall be limited to 20 seated patrons.

