Lancaster student charged with possessing and trying to sell drugs

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster High School student is in police custody for possessing and attempting to sell drugs.

Officers confronted the student at the entrance of the high school Wednesday morning.

Initially, a few parents called into the News 4 newsroom with concerns.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Valley sent us a statement, commending the officer’s efforts, saying in part “student safety is priority number one at Lancaster schools” and “our relationship with the Lancaster Police Department is second to none.”

Lancaster police are handling the matter, and they’re not releasing the student’s name.