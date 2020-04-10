Lancaster students sing together in virtual choir

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster High School concert choir students are staying connected, virtually, through music.

Dylan Quigley is one of many seniors navigating through this pandemic.

“When it first came out I was like I don’t really think it’s gonna be that big. But now that it’s hit New York and that everything shut down it’s been really tough, knowing that this could be the end of my senior year knowing that it’s been cut so short,” he said.

Quigley has been singing since the third grade and all throughout high school.

“It’s also scary knowing I might not get my senior concert,” he said.

“We had been working on this for months,” said choral director Allison Costanzo-Metcalfe. “But the kids were so understanding and they know this is bigger than their choir concert.”

Costanzo-Metcalfe came up with an idea to keep up their spirits, virtually. “Using different software I was able to compile all the students together so we could have a collaboration,” she said.

While this has been difficult for everyone, Quigley says he’s glad the community can still experience and enjoy their singing, especially now.

“It takes their minds away from what’s going on and they just get to listen to music for a little bit,” he said. “And it’s great knowing that I’m the one who is making that music.”

Find the Lancaster Concert Choir’s video below: