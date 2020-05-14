Lancaster Supervisor says without federal help town will have to resort to layoffs

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local leaders are speaking out on how the pandemic is harming Western New York’s economy.

The supervisors of Lancaster and Evans, as well as the Erie County Deputy Executive, spoke about this issue today in a Zoom conference.

Lancaster Supervisor Ronald Ruffino says his town has put a freeze on overtime and will likely have to cut all summer activities.

He says without federal help they’ll resort to layoffs.

“We’re in a position and I hate to see say this but we don’t want to lay people off. but we may be in a position that if we don’t get an infusion from the federal government, we may have no choice and that’s the last thing we want to do to our employees, our residents because services will be cut,” Ruffino said.

Ruffino says the Town of Lancaster has seen major losses in court fees and money that comes in through the town clerk.