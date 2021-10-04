Lancaster to hold meeting on marijuana shops Monday night

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cities and towns in New York are deciding whether or not to give marijuana shops the green light.

And this week, those in the Town of Lancaster will get to weigh in on a local law.

At a public hearing Monday night, people in Lancaster will get to share their opinions on a local law to opt out of hosting dispensaries or having on-site consumption licenses.

The town, right now, is considering adopting legislation to opt out of a law that would allow the sale of marijuana.

The town board in Lancaster met on September 7 to draft this proposed legislation.

Monday’s meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m.