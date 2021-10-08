Lancaster toy shop expands for the holiday season

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe in the Village of Lancaster is expanding for the holiday shopping season.

Friday was the grand opening of their pop-up store Bloomsbury and Beyond right across the street.

Located on the second floor of The New York Store the pop-up offers toys for people of all ages.

The location also carries holiday items.

Owner Crystal Newman says, she ran out of room to stock gifts at her toy store.

“Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe is full of product and I felt like we needed more. This is gonna be the best holiday season ever. I really wanted to expand the products to include older kids and kids that never grew up,” said Crystal Newman, Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe, Bloomsbury & Beyond.

The pop-up store will be open until Christmas Eve.