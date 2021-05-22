Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps holds first aid demonstration for National EMS Week

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s National EMS Week, and first responders in Lancaster are working to make sure you know how to tend to someone who is injured.

The Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps held an open house Saturday.

There has been an increase in accidental injuries the past few summers and that is why these first responders held two demonstrations that focused on basic first aid for bleeding and fractures.

“I think it is important for people to come down here for two reasons. Number two to relieve any anxiety you may have on a call to see what kind of equipment is used. To see who the people that would respond to your home. Meet them,” said LVAC President Chester Popiolkowski.

The 46th annual National EMS Week wraps up Saturday night.

It was created in 1974 by President Gerald Ford.