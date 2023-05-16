LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 47-yerar-old Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after injuring a dog under her care, the Erie County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Andrea White pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

On July 18, 2022, White was hired to board a dog at her East Home Road residence. She agreed to care for the dog, a mixed breed tarrier named “Nyxxi,” until Aug. 1, 2022.

When the dog’s owner returned to pick Nyxxi up, authorities say White refused to return the dog to him.

On Aug. 5, the dog’s owner again attempted to pick his dog up from White’s home but, authorities say, White told him that Nyxxi had escaped from her vehicle during a collision in Orchard Park.

The dog’s owner reported the incident to police.

Lancaster police obtained a search warrant of White’s East Home Road residence where, they say, they found a total of nine dogs inside the home, including Nyxxi.

Nyxxi, who was injured, was taken to an emergency veterinarian’s office were she was treated for a fractured and dislocated forearm, a laceration on her neck, and missing teeth.

White is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 1. She faces a maximum of one year in jail and was released on her own recognizance.