Lancaster woman sentenced for stealing from Hillview Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–42-year-old Danyelle Osika of Lancaster is sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for stealing from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization, according to Erie County DA John Flynn.

Osika stole $3,800 while working as the district representative for the Hillview Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization in March 2018.

Officials say she admitted to attempting to make a false entry in the records to conceal the commission of the theft.

In September, Osika pleaded guilty to one count of attempted falsifying business records.

At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, Osika was removed as the district representative for the PTO. She is prohibited from holding a position where she has access to another person or organization’s funds as a condition of her sentence.

Full restitution has been paid to the Hillview PTO, according to Flynn.