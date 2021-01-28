Man sentenced for 2017 home burglary in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to six months in jail after breaking into a home on Newell Ave. more than three years ago.

In December 2017, the homeowner noticed that his kitchen window had been broken and a sum of cash was missing from his cabinet.

Investigators collected blood from the counter under the window and throughout the home, and linked the incident to 53-year-old Kyle Mitchell.

This past November, Mitchell pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary. In addition to his jail sentence, Mitchell will spend five years under post-release supervision.