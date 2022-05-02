LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mechanic will spend two years in prison after crashing in an SUV not fit to be driven, killing his passenger.

The incident happened in May 2019. 50-year-old Lancaster resident Allen Stirling was driving on William Street in the town when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Bowen Road.

41-year-old Jodie Anstett, also of Lancaster, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“After the crash, the defendant sent multiple threatening messages to family members of the deceased through text messages and social media as well as threatening messages toward one of the police officers involved in the investigation,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

This past January, after Stirling’s jury trial had begun, he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated harassment.

Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of all victims in this case.