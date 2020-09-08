More than 5,000 students chose hybrid reopening model in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students in the Lancaster Central School District return to class today.

The hybrid reopening model the district’s using impacts more than 5,000.

Students are separated into groups “A” and “B”.

B is reporting in-person today.

The hybrid model ensures students will have five days of in-person instruction over two weeks.

According to district officials, this gives students an additional 20 days of in-person instruction.

The decision was made after 73% of those surveyed said they wanted as much in-person schooling as possible. But some parents aren’t on board with the idea.

Families were able to choose between the hybrid model and fully remote model for their kids.

Each school in the district will have extra masks and hand sanitizer readily available.