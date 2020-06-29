Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Walden Avenue

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police say the driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Walden Avenue near Stony Road.

Witnesses told police a car stopped for traffic to make a left turn when the motorcycle rear-ended it.

Police say the passenger in the car had an outstanding warrant from the City of Lackawanna.

They were transported and turned over to Lackawanna Police.

The Lancaster Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate.