LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The journey of the Moving Honors Ambulance is traveling nearly 6800 miles across the country in 28 days and along the way, they’re recognizing the EMS first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The firefighter, EMS, law enforcement, first responder, community is as a family and is very tight,” said Jim Dick, assistant chief of Crittenden Fire Department. “To have them come to Buffalo was an honor and a privilege for us.”

Their journey stopped in Buffalo for the first time and held a ceremony Tuesday, as they make their way to Arlington, Virginia for their Annual Remembrance Weekend for the Fallen Heroes.

Last year, the loved ones of Lieutenant Rebecca Eleczko traveled to honor her name, after she lost her life in 2021 and they left moved by the connections they made.

“All I can tell you is that trip, that weekend, made an indelible mark on myself and my family that we will never ever forget,” said Bob Eleczko, former chief of Millgrove Fire Department and Rebecca Lasko’s father.

This year, Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer‘s name joined the Tree of Life Memorial. Sauer lost his life during a training exercise in April 2022.

“He was super dad. He was just a great guy,” said Joshua Sauer. “Great person to look up to, always had words wisdom, words of advice and just wanted have fun, joke around. Awesome guy.”

The National EMS Memorial Service continues to work for a permanent monument in Washington, D.C., hoping to give EMS heroes the recognition deserve.

“We don’t do it for the money. we don’t do it for glory. We don’t do it for recognition. We don’t do it for a plaque. We don’t do it for a t-shirt. We do it because it’s a vocation,” said Eleczko. “It’s in us.”

During Tuesday’s ceremony it was announced that a permanent tribute, to honor fallen EMS heroes, will be added to the Patriots and Heroes Park in Lancaster.

For more information on the National EMS Memorial Service, click here.