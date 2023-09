BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NYSEG is reporting that around 5,600 of their customers are currently without power in the Lancaster, Cheektowaga and Depew areas as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The restoration time for those in the dark is estimated to be around 2 p.m., according to the company’s website, and a crew has been assigned to the outage.

The cause of the outage was not specified.