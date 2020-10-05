New case of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster CSD

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another school district in Erie County is reporting a case of COVID-19.

Officials in the Lancaster Central School District say that someone at Hillview Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to state data, they are either a teacher or staff member.

School leaders say the person was last in the building on September 28.

The district isn’t closing down the school because they say they “thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings and buses on a nightly basis.”