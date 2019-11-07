New charges brought against Lancaster man in criminally negligent homicide case

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new set of charges have been brought against Allen Stirling following a felony hearing for a criminally negligent homicide charge, according to Lancaster Police.

After receiving a complaint that Stirling was sending harassing and taunting messages to Anstett’s family, who Stirling is accused of killing in a crash in May, police charged him with harassment.

Lancaster Police say he’s also charged with intimidating a witness or victim after they found messages threatening to kill one of the officers investigating the fatal crash.

Lancaster Justice Jeremy Colby set new bail at $25,000 cash or bond. The Justice also issued an order of protection for all parties affected by Stirling’s messages.

He remains at the Erie County Holding Center and is due back in Lancaster Town Court on Wednesday, November 13.