LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a man recently arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI was nearly four times over the legal limit.

On Monday night around 10:45 p.m., State police say 44-year-old Cheektowaga resident Charles Voorhees was stopped on the westbound side of I-90 in Lancaster. According to officials, an erratic vehicle had been reported.

State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent. Voorhees was later turned over to a sober third party and released on a court appearance ticket.