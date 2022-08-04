LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a man recently arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI was nearly four times over the legal limit.
On Monday night around 10:45 p.m., State police say 44-year-old Cheektowaga resident Charles Voorhees was stopped on the westbound side of I-90 in Lancaster. According to officials, an erratic vehicle had been reported.
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent. Voorhees was later turned over to a sober third party and released on a court appearance ticket.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.