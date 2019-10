LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police say one man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Transit Road in the entrance of Tops. They received the call around 4:30 p.m.

The female driver suffered serious injuries, while the man who died was a passenger.

Authorities say a passenger of the Cedar Bus Co. van was injured, but the driver was not.

Transit Road is currently closed in both directions from French Road to Pleasant View Drive and traffic may be affected in the area.