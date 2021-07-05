Overnight fire damages home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A late-night fire in Lancaster sent a family scrambling to get out of their home.

Volunteers were called to Bowen Ave. in the village just after 11:30 p.m. They found the back of the house burning and brought in more companies to help put it out.

Firefighters confirmed there were people inside the house at the time of the fire.

“Everybody got out OK,” Fire Chief Mark Stonebraker said.

The fire also caused heat damage to a house next door. There are no reports of injuries, and it’s not clear what caused the fire.

