LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the rest of the country, it’s Fat Tuesday, but in western New York, it’s Paczki Day.

The traditional donut-like treat offers a sweet way to indulge before the 40 days of Lent.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak took a trip to Chrusciki Bakery in Lancaster, where we got to see how these delicious delectables are made.