LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Russell Salvatore’s Patriots & Heroes Park is ready for a grand reopening after it was vandalized in March.

A re-dedication ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday following renovations that totaled more than half a million dollars, according to a press release.

“I thank everyone who has offered their support since the park was vandalized,” Salvatore said in a statement. “I am so excited for this re-dedication of the park that we built as a tribute to all veterans, first responders and friends as a place they can visit in quiet solitude.”

The park, located at 6675 Transit Rd. just outside of Russell’s Steaks, Chops, & More, honors veterans and first responders with a number of statues, monuments and other displays. Some of the fixtures, including those that pay tribute to the Battle of the Bulge and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the “America The Land We Love” exhibit, were damaged in the March 2 incident. Other light fixtures and flags were also damaged.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier exhibit has been rebuilt, according to the press release.

A before-and-after comparison of the vandalized memorial and the replacement that will be officially unveiled Wednesday (Courtesy of Michael Billoni)

A 20-year-old Lancaster man charged with felony criminal mischief in connection with the incident, as well as two misdemeanors. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Wednesday’s event will feature the Buffalo Firefighters Pipe & Drum Corp., the Caledonia Pipe & Drum Corp. and Red Knights Motorcycle Riders. Veterans from the American Legion, and the local Purple Heart Assn. and Gold Star Mothers will be in attendance. The event is open to the public.