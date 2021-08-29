Petpalooza in Lancaster works to get rescue pets to loving homes

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is working to get pets into loving homes.

New York State Citizens Against Puppy Mills held its annual Petpalooza at the Hull House in Lancaster Sunday.

Organizers say the event is all about getting adoptable rescue animals in front of the public.

“People think they come with baggage. But they don’t. They come with a history and you just have to work with the history,” said Jeanette Dickinson, president, NYS Citizens Against Puppy Mills.

“They’re wonderful and they need, they deserve a good life, and especially the ones coming out of the mill. They’ve lived in a cage. They’ve had no care, no socialization, nothing and they deserve it.”

Proceeds raised will benefit New York State Citizens Against Puppy Mills and the Hull Foundation.