Piano students play holiday recital for seniors at the GreenFields Home

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of seniors in Lancaster got to listen to a free concert today.

Rae Ann Urban’s piano students played a holiday recital at the GreenFields Home.

Urban says this show really lifts the spirits for the residents.

“They are thrilled that we come, the residents enjoy it. It brings them some entertainment, some of them may be lonely, their family may be no longer around. I can tell by the appreciation the residents show that they are happy we are here to entertain them,” Urban said.

Urban’s students have performed at the GreenFields home for more than 15 years.