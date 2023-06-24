LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A black bear has been spotted roaming in Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Early Saturday morning, the bear was spotted along Cayuga Creek, near the Madison Street flats, entering a wooded area and also seen in resident’s yards.

Police also posted information on bear safety tips in the case of a bear encounter.

If spotted, residents are advised not to approach the bear and call the non-emergency line at 716-683-2800.

