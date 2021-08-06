Portion of Walden Avenue in Lancaster to be closed for most of next week

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, a portion of Walden Avenue in Lancaster will be closed to drivers for part of the day.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., the road will be closed in both directions from Pavement Road to Ransom Road. It should be opened by 2 p.m. each day.

The work being done there is expected to last five days. During this time, a detour along Pavement Road, Route 33 and Ransom Road will be posted.