Portion of Walden Avenue in Lancaster to be closed for most of next week

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, a portion of Walden Avenue in Lancaster will be closed to drivers for part of the day.
Starting Monday at 7 a.m., the road will be closed in both directions from Pavement Road to Ransom Road. It should be opened by 2 p.m. each day.
The work being done there is expected to last five days. During this time, a detour along Pavement Road, Route 33 and Ransom Road will be posted.
Latest Posts
- Albany County Sheriff’s confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo
- After closing at end of May, Tralf Music Hall to announce new shows
- Stubborn horse costs Germany’s Schleu a shot at modern pentathlon gold
- Newsfeed Now: Biden administration pushes COVID vaccinations efforts in hardest-hit areas; Teen uses TikTok to help grandfather with Alzheimer’s
- West Seneca man dies from injuries after rollover crash on Thruway near Rochester
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.