Project to reinvigorate Village of Lancaster’s downtown finished

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Work is complete on a construction project aimed at helping the village of Lancaster’s downtown to welcome more visitors and businesses.

Leaders cut the ribbon on the newly completed extension of West Main Street in Lancaster. The now two-way street is pedestrian-friendly with crosswalks and roundabouts. The project is hoped to revitalize a section of Lancaster devastated decades ago by a fire.

A large part of the funding for the project came from the state’s Smart Growth Community Fund.

It’s part of a larger project, featuring a restoration that includes Cayuga Creek Park.