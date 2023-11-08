BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man who is a registered sex offender is facing new child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Authorities said 31-year-old Alexander Grupp admitted to his probation officer that he was enticing minors to produce child pornography through the mobile app Discord. A laptop was seized and investigators searched the laptop, allegedly finding sexual conversations and images between Grupp and a 15-year-old girl.

At the time, Grupp was on probation and is a New York State level 2 sex offender.

Grupp is charged with attempted enticement and attempted production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of life.

