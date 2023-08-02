LANCASTER/DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living in both the Village of Depew and the Town of Lancaster say they’ve been hearing loud booms at all hours of the night for the last few weeks.

A viewer sent News 4 video taken from a ring camera where you can hear sounds of a loud noise. The video was taken at home near the D & L plaza on Broadway in Lancaster. The resident who sent the video says it sounded like an explosion nearby.

Another viewer who reached out to News 4, who lives on the border of Depew and Lancaster, says she’s been hearing a lot of loud booms since July 18.

In a Facebook group for residents living in Lancaster and Depew, people are posting daily that they’ve heard loud booms and no one seems to have answers into what is actually going on.

Lancaster Town Supervisor Ronald Ruffino says he hasn’t been made aware of this. He reached out to town police shortly after News 4 asked him about the loud noises. He says no police reports have been filed.

“The first thing I did was contact our police department to see if there’s been any calls made and they went through their records and there’s been no calls made regarding these booms,” he said.

Ruffino urges resident to report anything unusual to law enforcement.

“It’s good to have the Facebook groups out there, it’s a great thing to have,” he said. “It’s a tool, but again when you start crossing the zone where they think something dangerous is happening, you really need to contact the local authorities to check into it.”