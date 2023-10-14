LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Broadway late Friday night.

Police say a “serious motor vehicle crash” involving two vehicles occurred, at approximately 8:40 p.m., at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road in the Town of Lancaster.

They say “several occupants” were transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

Anyone with any inquires or information about the crash is asked to call 716-683-2800 ex. 223.

