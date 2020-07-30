Some parents considering alternatives for children’s education including homeschooling

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some parents are considering alternatives for their children’s education, and for some, that includes homeschooling.

Emily Thrasher who owns First Friends Daycare on Harlem Road says she’s a launching virtual homeschooling program.

It’s for children ages three to five and will be available through an app.

“Our teacher is a certified New York State Pre-K teacher. And we actually have other teachers in the queue so if it explodes we’ll have other teachers that are looking for the position as well and we can open up more classrooms,” Thrasher said.

And a Facebook group was recently created to help parents in the Lancaster and Depew area with homeschooling resources.

Cheryl Geary Rothenberg is a former school administrator.

She’s from Amherst but say she was asked to give parents some advice.

Rothenberg says parents must decide if homeschooling is the best option for their child, and she says to be mindful of the materials you buy.