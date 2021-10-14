St. Mary’s women’s volleyball team raises more than $5,000 for Roswell

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Mary’s women’s volleyball team played its annual “Dig Pink Game” on Tuesday, raising thousands of dollars for Roswell Park in the process.

The school says the Lancers not only brought home the win but raised $5,500 for the comprehensive cancer center.

“The idea behind this game is so inspiring. I have the names of family members and friends who have been affected by cancer on the back of my jersey, and you can’t help but have a little more jump, get a little more inspired to play,” senior captain setter Courtney Kurkowiak said.

Players have collected donations over the past couple of weeks. They also received the signatures of those fighting cancer and cancer survivors on special pink team jerseys, St. Mary’s tells News 4.