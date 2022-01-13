Stony Brook Shines hands over a big check to Little Smiles WNY

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stony Brook Shines is handing over a big check to Little Smiles of Western New York.

That check is $74,000. Stony Brook Shines is a charity group made up of nine streets in Lancaster that decorate their homes and trees. Their light show starts on Thanksgiving and runs until the new year.

During that time people in the community, visitors, friends and family all donate.

The founder of the group says this was a perfect charity for this year.

The group raised all that money in about a month and a half.