SUV cracks pole in half, shutting down portion of Walden Avenue

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An SUV struck a pole on Walden Ave. in Lancaster, cracking it in half.

The incident happened on Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., Walden was shut down from Central Ave. to Cemetery Rd.

In addition to police, NYSEG responded to the scene to install a new pole and make repairs.

It’s not clear what kind of condition the driver is in, or if anyone else was injured.