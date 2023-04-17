LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who recently bought a lottery ticket at the Tops on Transit near French Road is a little bit richer.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket for the Sunday mid-day drawing was recently sold at the store.

The ticket is worth $18,475 and the numbers for the drawing were 02-05-07-13-23.

Any New York Lottery prize can be claimed within a year of its drawing.