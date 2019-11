LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police say an 18-year-old man was struck by a tractor-trailer around 1:40 p.m. Friday on Ransom Road.

Officials tell News 4 the trailer left the scene but has since been located.

The road is currently closed due to the incident. The 18-year-old was hit at his home.

According to police, the teen was serious condition at ECMC, he’s since been moved to the ICU and is expected to recover.

Authorities continue to investigate.