Thousands of outages reported in Erie County, mostly in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 2,800 NYSEG customers in Erie County are without power.

The majority of outages are in Lancaster, but there are also hundreds reported in Clarence and Alden. More than 80 were reported in Elma, too.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:45 p.m.

