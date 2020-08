LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tops Friendly Markets is looking to fill 100 positions.

Tops has part-time and full time openings in their warehouse and transportation centers.

The company is holding a hiring event at the Tops Lancaster warehouse next Tuesday.

You could earn up to $17 an hour plus a $1,000 bonus within 90 days, along with benefits.

The open house will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.