LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County emergency vehicles were rolled out for a big display on Friday.

The lights were flashing for the “Touch a Truck” event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

The family friendly event lets children get up close, touch, and learn more about the trucks. Officials say this helps connect young people with first responders and the responders also get a charge out of it.

“So these are our work vehicles so everyday we’re in these vehicles its our job but when you come out here and show them off a little bit and see the excitement of the children and they want to see what you do and how the trucks work and the equipment you carry it makes a lot of fun for them as well,” said Chris Couell, the deputy commissioner for fire safety for emergency services in Erie County.

The young guests could also have some ice cream, and there was a drawing to win two emergency weather radios.