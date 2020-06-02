Breaking News
Curfew to take effect in Buffalo through Sunday; other Erie County communities under curfew Tuesday night
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

Town of Lancaster cancels a number of summer programs

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Lancaster announced Tuesday it cancel a number of 2020 summer season programs.

That includes:

  • Summer playgrounds
  • Boys and Girls Basketball camps
  • Boys and Girls Volleyball camps
  • Coed lacrosse camp
  • Cheerleading camp
  • Morning youth basketball league
  • Soccer camp 
  • Aquatic operations (open swim, lessons, etc.)
  • Wednesday concert series
  • Outdoor movie night
  • Men’s outdoor choose-up basketball
  • Men’s 3 on 3 basketball league 
  • Pickleball leagues 
  • 4 on 4 touch football league
  • Tai Che at Westwood
  • Laughing Yoga at Westwood
  • Lancaster Town Band (Tuesdays)

Town officials say there are programs on hold currently.

That means there could be an abbreviated season, or the session may be attempted.

This list includes:

  • Youth evening track
  • Youth golf camp
  • Tennis instruction
  • Men’s and coed softball
  • Coed kickball
  • Women’s and coed outdoor volleyball
  • Fitness with Lisa
  • Run with the Striders

Also of note, the town says pools will not be open this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss