Town of Lancaster cancels a number of summer programs

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Lancaster announced Tuesday it cancel a number of 2020 summer season programs.
That includes:
- Summer playgrounds
- Boys and Girls Basketball camps
- Boys and Girls Volleyball camps
- Coed lacrosse camp
- Cheerleading camp
- Morning youth basketball league
- Soccer camp
- Aquatic operations (open swim, lessons, etc.)
- Wednesday concert series
- Outdoor movie night
- Men’s outdoor choose-up basketball
- Men’s 3 on 3 basketball league
- Pickleball leagues
- 4 on 4 touch football league
- Tai Che at Westwood
- Laughing Yoga at Westwood
- Lancaster Town Band (Tuesdays)
Town officials say there are programs on hold currently.
That means there could be an abbreviated season, or the session may be attempted.
This list includes:
- Youth evening track
- Youth golf camp
- Tennis instruction
- Men’s and coed softball
- Coed kickball
- Women’s and coed outdoor volleyball
- Fitness with Lisa
- Run with the Striders
Also of note, the town says pools will not be open this year.