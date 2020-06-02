Town of Lancaster cancels a number of summer programs

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Lancaster announced Tuesday it cancel a number of 2020 summer season programs.

That includes:

Summer playgrounds

Boys and Girls Basketball camps

Boys and Girls Volleyball camps

Coed lacrosse camp

Cheerleading camp

Morning youth basketball league

Soccer camp

Aquatic operations (open swim, lessons, etc.)

Wednesday concert series

Outdoor movie night

Men’s outdoor choose-up basketball

Men’s 3 on 3 basketball league

Pickleball leagues

4 on 4 touch football league

Tai Che at Westwood

Laughing Yoga at Westwood

Lancaster Town Band (Tuesdays)

Town officials say there are programs on hold currently.

That means there could be an abbreviated season, or the session may be attempted.

This list includes:

Youth evening track

Youth golf camp

Tennis instruction

Men’s and coed softball

Coed kickball

Women’s and coed outdoor volleyball

Fitness with Lisa

Run with the Striders

Also of note, the town says pools will not be open this year.