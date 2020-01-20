Town of Lancaster lawsuit says business is responsible for Scajaquada Creek changing colors

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Lancaster is suing a local business for alleged code violations.

The lawsuit filed in county supreme court states that Superior Pallets on Walden Avenue was responsible for an April 2017 spill that turned Scajaquada Creek clay red and resulted in enforcement by state environmental regulators.

The town says Superior Pallets continues to store materials and grind and recycle wood pallets outdoors — which are violations of town code.

The town also says the company installed a fence that is larger than what was approved in its site plan.

In April 2018 one of Superior Pallets’ employees was injured when a 20-foot-high pile of stacked pallets fell on him. That incident resulted in the town filing three more violations.

Superior Pallets has not complied with any of these requirements and therefore has created unsafe conditions, according to the town.

The board unanimously agreed in September to hire Hodgson Russ to sue Superior Pallets.

Superior Pallets declined to comment on the lawsuit.