Village of Lancaster celebrates Independence Day

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Lancaster is one of many celebrating this Independence Day. Leaders are putting on a Fourth of July parade and Fireworks this Sunday.

“When so many communities were simply cancelling their plans, we were trying to recreate and make sure we could do it in a safe way,” said VIllage of Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Sunday on Walter Winter Dr. and Erie St. in Lancaster. The hour long event finishes down Central Avenue and onto West Main Street!

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak will be emceeing the parade and she cant wait to introduce you to all the amazing participants. “It will feature Lancaster High School Marching Band, Lancaster Middle School Marching Band, of course our veterans, local fire departments and we’ll also have Miss New York Teen in it,” said Ruda. “Vehicles, horses and our local politicians.”

While there isn’t a carnival this year, you can eat and shop at the many local businesses on Central Avenue.

The expanded firework extravaganza begins at 10 p.m.

“We were initially going to do a stay in your car event,” said Ruda. “But now we will be closing down West Main Street and allowing people to congregate and watch the fire works display.”

The fireworks will be shot off from St. Mary’s Church in the village and the community is encouraged to bring a blanket and watch.

For more information on the Village of Lancaster’s Fourth of July events head here.

For a full list of Fourth of July events happening across Western New York, head here.