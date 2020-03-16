Village of Lancaster declares State of Emergency

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Effective 8 p.m. Monday, The Village of Lancaster is declaring a State of Emergency.

“This declaration is made due to emergency conditions produced by the public health crisis related to the Corona Virus (COVID-19),” a village spokesperson said.

Read Mayor William Schroeder’s declaration below:

I, William C. Schroeder, the Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of the Village of Lancaster, exercise the authority granted to me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Village.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of the Village of Lancaster and any subsequent agencies assisting with this emergency to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

This declaration is in effect until rescinded by a subsequent order.

Signed the 16th day of March, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the Village of Lancaster, New York.

Any person who knowingly violates any local emergency order of a chief executive promulgated pursuant to Section 24(5) of New York State Executive Law is guilty of a class B misdemeanor.”

Lancaster Mayor William Schroeder