Wallace calls for postponement of presidential primary, cancellation of NY-27 election

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monica Wallace, a member of the New York Assembly who represents Lancaster, is calling for the postponement of New York’s presidential primary, as well as the cancellation of New York’s special election for the 27th Congressional District seat.

Both events, one of which would decide who takes the spot vacated by former representative Chris Collins, are scheduled to take place on April 28.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, public health experts are pleading with New Yorkers to stay home, engage in social distancing and avoid gathering in public spaces,” Wallace said. “Thousands of lives are at stake. At this moment, I think the need to protect the public requires us to postpone scheduled elections until we can better ensure the safety of the community at large.”

All other local, state and federal primaries in New York are scheduled to occur on June 23. Wallace would like to see the presidential primary moved to that day, too.

Concerning the NY-27 seat, Wallace believes the need to fill that position before an election in November is outweighed by the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Currently, New York has more than 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, far more than any other state in the nation.