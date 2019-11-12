Jail deputy investigated by human trafficking task force for allegedly prostituting wife appears in court

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The currently-suspended Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of promoting the prostitution of his wife appeared Tuesday in court for arraignment.

Wallace Waliczek has a “unique order of protection” placed against him in this case, which was under investigation by the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

Waliczek still lives with wife, and was ordered by the judge with this non-offensive order of protection to not talk about this criminal matter with her, not talk about the topic of prostitution, nor assault, stalk or harass her.

Waliczek works in the jail division. In this case, News 4 has learned he is accused of using his own phone to arrange prostitution of his wife.

His wife was arrested on August 16 in Lancaster, the town where she lives, in the parking lot of Flix Theater on Transit Road and William Street. According to court papers, an undercover Lancaster Police detective responded to an ad that was posted on a common website used to advertise prostitution. He says he exchanged text messages with her and agreed to meet in that parking lot, where she agreed to have sex for $150.

Wallace was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, a class A misdemeanor, in September, then suspended without pay in October.