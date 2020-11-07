Bills game socially distanced, drive-in screening canceled due to rising COVID concerns in Erie County

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following discussion with the Erie County Department of Health, The Summit Center has decided to cancel its “The Big Game” fundraising event tomorrow.

The fundraiser was a socially distanced, drive-in style viewing of the Seahawks vs. Bills game in the parking lot of the Flix Stadium 10 Theatre in Lancaster.

Summit Center says the decision comes given the increasing number of COVID cases in the region and out of concern for attendees, volunteers, and the community.

“While Flix Theatre had a number of safety precautions in place, the rising rates are too significant to ignore,” officials with Summit Center said.

Officials tell News 4 they are contacting sponsors and ticket holders to offer refunds.