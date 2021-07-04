WNY celebrates Independence Day as celebrations return this year

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You probably heard fireworks going off in your neighborhood to commemorate the 4th of July Sunday evening.

Several events took place across Western New York Sunday to celebrate America’s birthday. We caught up with people at the parade in the Village of Lancaster who say getting out to party this year felt oh so good.

“I am so glad it’s back, I really am. I’ve been here for 45 years right here on this curb with my parents, the judge and Jojo and we throw a good spread, well Jojo throws the good spread. I just help out now that I am an adult, but it’s great. I am glad that it’s back — a little earlier than we’re used to but we’re here and ready to go,” Jolene Whitehead said.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak emceed that parade today there in the village of Lancaster.